Letters to the Editor

February 4, 2017 7:08 PM

My countdown to 2020

Kimberly Danke, Olympia

Day One (Jan. 20): Mailed thank-you letter to President and Mrs. Obama.

Day Two: Participated in Women’s March.

Day Three: Ordered bumper stickers with two of my favorite slogans from the march (‘DIVERSITY is what makes America Great’ and ‘Health Care for ALL IS Pro-Life’).

Day Four: Called in to House Speaker Ryan’s survey about the Affordable Care Act to express my support for its continuation.

Day Five: Researched activist organizations. Day Six: Sent email to Representative Fitzgibbon and Senator Carlyle thanking them and expressing support for their introducing comprehensive climate change bills in Washington’s legislature.

Day Seven: Attempted to attend my local League of Women Voters meeting (got side-tracked, but I will be there next month!).

Day Seven: Got the bumper stickers — put them on my car.

Day Eight: Watched a funny movie — needed some humor to briefly escape the devastation of his first week.

Day Nine: Am writing this letter to the editor.

Only 1,452 days to go.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos