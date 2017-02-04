My countdown to 2020

Day One (Jan. 20): Mailed thank-you letter to President and Mrs. Obama.
Day Two: Participated in Women’s March.
Day Three: Ordered bumper stickers with two of my favorite slogans from the march (‘DIVERSITY is what makes America Great’ and ‘Health Care for ALL IS Pro-Life’).
Day Four: Called in to House Speaker Ryan’s survey about the Affordable Care Act to express my support for its continuation.
Day Five: Researched activist organizations. Day Six: Sent email to Representative Fitzgibbon and Senator Carlyle thanking them and expressing support for their introducing comprehensive climate change bills in Washington’s legislature.
Day Seven: Attempted to attend my local League of Women Voters meeting (got side-tracked, but I will be there next month!).
Day Seven: Got the bumper stickers — put them on my car.
Day Eight: Watched a funny movie — needed some humor to briefly escape the devastation of his first week.
Day Nine: Am writing this letter to the editor.
Only 1,452 days to go.
