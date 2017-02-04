Border fence-wall is old issue

It's time again to resend a letter of mine published in the Olympian in late June or early July of 2013. Only the players and probably the estimated cost have changed. "Who's going to pay for the wall?", one way or another , we, the tax payers are.
Here is my 2013 letter to the editor:
Congress is debating immigration bills and issues that include more border fencing (aka border wall).
Our current border wall is approximately 650 miles long with more being proposed. Several years ago border wall construction cost was estimated at $16-21 million per mile. Keep in mind that our border with Mexico is 2,000 miles long and there are those in Congress that want all 2,000 miles walled.
Many of the supporters of extending the wall are the very same ones that have praised President Reagan’s “tear down this wall” speech, see the irony?
The Berlin wall was less than 100 miles long and lasted less than 20 years.
It didn’t work.
A Mexican border wall will not work.
