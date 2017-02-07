March was about rights, not votes

I proudly walked with my friends and thousands of strangers in the Women’s March in Olympia. I was proud of myself, my friends, and the thousands of strangers that I was walking and marching with. I felt empowered knowing I was not alone and that others were feeling as I did. This let my voice be heard.
I am one of the millions who took to the streets to let our displeasure be heard. Today I read the MSN page and Mr. Trump said “why didn’t these people vote”? We did, Mr Trump. I then read all these awful comments from people saying we are a bunch of crybabies, and that we should work for what we get. Get over ourselves, we lost, Trump is president, and suck it up.
You all should learn the lesson my mother taught me when I was a child, and that is to think before you speak. I have always worked, I have always voted, and I will voice my opinion, because I am a strong woman who provided for her children even when it meant working two jobs. How dare Mr. Trump and his followers demean me and my worth when they know nothing about me.
How dare they! just simply want what I have always wanted, and that is for my government to support me and my needs, and the needs of my fellow citizens. It is not about who won.
Comments