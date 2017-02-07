Time to take care of state citizens

Well, Mr. Trump has been sworn in as President. It is now time for the people of Washington State to begin to take care of our citizens. This is essential because Mr. Trump has indicated that he is not going to.
First we need to create an insurance plan for Washington which insures all citizens the right to medical care they can afford. We must insist that this is a top priority for the Governor and legislators. No more politic as usual.
Next we must protect our citizens from the fascism Trump purposes. That may mean protection of immigrates, and if registration of Muslin's is put in place, we must, as good citizens and American's register as Muslin no matter our faith. We must oppose the pending attack on our public education, which may mean opposing Charter Schools for the time being. We need to support free and open dialogue, free press, the right of a person to control their own body, for we must stand for our freedom, liberty and fellow citizens.
We must ask all citizens to stand with us. We must show the way. The rest of the nation looks to us as the example of a free and progressive people. Remember Trump lost by 3 million votes which means the great majority of American's are with us. We must represent the best of America.
