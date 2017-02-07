Do you really want to make America safe?

In his false narrative to make America safe, the pathological liar occupying the White House orders a ban on immigration from seven predominately Muslim nations.
The numbers of Americans killed by immigrants from these countries on American soil since 2001: Zero.
Meanwhile here in Thurston County we see signs all over our city streets promoting yet another “Gun Show.” The number of Americans killed by fellow Americans with guns on American soil since 2001: more than 230,000.
Do you really want to make America a safer place? Then heed the words of Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” And repeal the Second Amendment.
