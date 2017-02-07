Trump protects secrets with diversion
It is cringe-worthy to hear the new president, in his introductory address to the CIA, sing his old campaign song that the press is dishonest and can’t be trusted.
The idea that we should ignore the stories from the broad spectrum of mainstream reporters and collaborated by independent news sources, especially news about his shortcomings or unpopularity, is plainly and simply a dangerous idea.
This is how it started in Russia and China. We’ve sadly witnessed the sowing of these seeds from dictatorships in other parts of the world, early stages of the systematic elimination of journalism, until the government has total control of the media. But we don’t expect the president of a free nation to lead its people down that path.
Trump’s issues in his CIA speech were that the crowd sizes in his inauguration activities have been underreported — even though there are photos that support the claims. He has also decided news reporters don’t belong in the White House.
He is using his phrase “dishonest press” in every speech, hoping, no doubt, that the nation can be brainwashed to take his side. We can only conclude by his behavior that there’s plenty Donald Trump wants to keep secret, besides his taxes, his business dealings, his relationship with Russia, and his plans for the country’s health, education and welfare. As his speech becomes more sinister, so do those secrets.
