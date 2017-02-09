Profit from products is unreasonable

Do you ever wonder how much it actually costs to make that MacBook power supply, solid state drive, or SD card? Well for all of these things it costs a tiny fraction of the retail value for the company to manufacture the product. Of course they need to make a profit. But the amount of profit they are making off of products — which sell for up to 50 times what they cost to produce — is insane.
The companies that do this are stealing money from us. And they make it so that some people can't afford to buy a solid state drive for their computer, which makes those people less productive and less able to do what they need to do.
Why do we watch these companies do this, and not do anything to stop them? We need to take action. We need to only buy products that cost a reasonable price and in so doing force the companies that charge unreasonable prices for their products to lower their prices. So I urge everyone to try to make a difference in this problem of highway robbery.
