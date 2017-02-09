Why a pay poll tax with postage?

Every election whether it is local,state, or federal, I and my wife vote by mail-in ballot. The ballot comes in plenty of time and gives me plenty of time to read the voters pamphlet and make an informed decision on who and what to vote for. After I fill out my ballot I sign and date it, put it in the security envelope, put that in the mailing envelope, sign and date it and then, much to my surprise I have to put a stamp on it.
Why? The 24th Amendment to the constitution of the United States says that no poll tax is required for my right to vote. Is not charging me postage a poll tax? I want the attorney general of the state of Washington to address this. As a matter of fact I demand that the attorney general address it.
If no explanation is forthcoming from his office I will be forced to hire an attorney myself and take him and the United States Attorney General to court. I know that this may seem a small thing, but violation of anyone's constitutional right is never small. If we don't defend what so many have sacrificed for, we will lose our rights.
I give you notice Mr. Attorney General you have 30 days to respond or I'll see you in court. And believe me you don't want to see me in court..
