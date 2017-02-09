Kudos to Carter McCleary

What a clear and forthright statement Mr. McCleary wrote (Feb. 4), giving the history of the lawsuit on behalf of full funding of Washington public schools by our state government.
He vividly expresses the impact resulting from the ongoing shortfall on his own education and that of "other kids...all across Washington."
That our legislators are still fumbling in the marsh of politics rather than doing what it will take "to give each and every kid in our K-12 public schools the great education promised by our constitution" is indeed a shame.
Sincere apologies to Mr. McCleary and the millions of Washington students who have gone through their basic education years lacking the quality to which they were and are entitled.
