Women move forward after march

On Jan. 20, eight incredible women from Olympia and Seattle areas gathered in a room at a Seattle hotel to prepare signs for the Women‘s March. We used the opportunity to discuss our feelings about Donald Trump’s inauguration and its impact on women’s, social justice and equality issues and protecting the environment.
We had deep and meaningful conversations about our fears related to the new administration.
But we soon turned to the question “what are we going to do besides wring our hands?” And that is why I’m writing this letter.
We as a group decided that we could not stand by. The first thing we did was to organize a group mailing list. We promised to keep each other informed of issues that threaten our and our citizens’ rights or our environmental protections. We will expand that group to include others as we go along. Each spoke of specific activities they will get involved in over the next several months which will include identifying people we know in districts around the state and country and sending them letters or emails of encouragement and wisdom.
Other ideas shared were using our speaking platforms to inform; joining organizations that support our concerns; and even running for elected office! Just imagine if there are similar groups forming all over the country that will take similar actions! We will make a difference!
