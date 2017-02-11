Administration violates of our Bill of Rights

In the past few days there has been an astonishing violation of the 1st Amendment to the US Constitution.
A gag order has been placed upon employees of the EPA, NIH, USDA, and the Departments of the Interior & Agriculture. No news releases and speaking engagements by employees of these agencies and departments are permitted.
The tweeting of scientific facts by these agencies is prohibited by Trump and his cronies.
Yet, our president tweets lies upon lies! Witness the fantasy he espouses regarding 5 million votes cast in the past presidential election were by illegal immigrants, with no proof of this allegation whatsoever. His xenophobia is now taking form when he today focused on prohibiting immigration from Muslim countries. (Another violation of a Constitutional amendment that forbids prejudice on the basis of creed, race & religion. Also, the country's president cannot issue executive orders influencing immigration, as presiden t Obama found out. ) And, while we are on the subject of our treasured Bill of Rights: what about voter suppression laws he supports?
We need to continue to rise up and voice and demonstrate our resistance to these infringements on our liberties.
Trump’s actions are characteristic of totalitarian demagogic leaders: currently Putin in Russia and Hu Jintao of China; and historically, Hitler and Stalin.
