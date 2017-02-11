AG's action prompts flying Confederate flag

This morning I’m actually embarrassed to be a Washingtonian.
When liberal policies trump public safety, it is time for a change in government. People entering the country should be at least vetted as well as people applying for a job in this country. The background check to own a gun in Washington state is more extensive than the questions currently being asked of a potential immigrant.
Where are our rights? Why is nobody filing a lawsuit on our behalf? Our state attorney general cares more about immigrants than citizens — and, make no mistake, immigrants are not citizens and they have no inalienable rights.
This morning I take down my Washington flag and hang my Confederate banner. We can’t continue to let those that would kill us use immigration laws against us, and we can’t let our own government here in our home state continue to betray us.
