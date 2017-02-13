I am qualified for president too

I am a Christian .I am a mother, wife, daughter, and sister. I am a former military officer. I am part of a law enforcement family. I have worked in education. I have worked in community safety, crime prevention and education. I am a U.S. citizen.
I have a father that immigrated into this country welcomed with open arms. I have personally dealt with some of the biggest issues on political and social fronts in our family and extended family. I have seen addiction in my extended family. I have seen tragedy in our extended family. I have been a former recipient of food stamps and of the government medical card.
I have been poor. I have been middle class. I enjoy travel and meeting new people and learning of other cultures.
I value all people. I do not believe the U.S. is the center of all things and the most important place on earth. I am patriotic. I am open-minded. I can be close-minded when I'm passionate about making the world a better place. I am educated. I am fair, kind, tough, and empathetic. I include, not exclude. I encourage. I am mindful. I am a warm demander. I am a tough demander. I am over 35.
I now think I am eligible and qualified to run for president of the United States, in light of our countries' electoral choice. I never thought of it or myself that way, but my heart and mind made me think this and put it into words.
Comments