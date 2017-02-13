Letters to the Editor

February 13, 2017 6:32 PM

I am qualified for president too

Joy Marie Caranfa, Olympia

I am a Christian .I am a mother, wife, daughter, and sister. I am a former military officer. I am part of a law enforcement family. I have worked in education. I have worked in community safety, crime prevention and education. I am a U.S. citizen.

I have a father that immigrated into this country welcomed with open arms. I have personally dealt with some of the biggest issues on political and social fronts in our family and extended family. I have seen addiction in my extended family. I have seen tragedy in our extended family. I have been a former recipient of food stamps and of the government medical card.

I have been poor. I have been middle class. I enjoy travel and meeting new people and learning of other cultures.

I value all people. I do not believe the U.S. is the center of all things and the most important place on earth. I am patriotic. I am open-minded. I can be close-minded when I'm passionate about making the world a better place. I am educated. I am fair, kind, tough, and empathetic. I include, not exclude. I encourage. I am mindful. I am a warm demander. I am a tough demander. I am over 35.

I now think I am eligible and qualified to run for president of the United States, in light of our countries' electoral choice. I never thought of it or myself that way, but my heart and mind made me think this and put it into words.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Clint Dempsey updates at Sounders training

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos