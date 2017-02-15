US should support the UN

America is a country that has long valued the opportunity to live in peace and prosperity. Today, those values are being thrown into question and our global leadership undermined by a new executive order issued by President Trump that reduces our country’s voluntary contributions to the UN by 40 percent, and calls for possible withdrawal from treaties that do not involve national security, extradition or international trade.
The UN is not without its flaws, but to withdraw longstanding US support in this way will be devastating to all of us.
Our national security is protected by our leadership within the UN system. Stepping back means critical treaties and agreements will be compromised, and efforts to protect human rights, fight against discrimination, and promote the health and well being of women and girls, will be severely weakened. The United States must remain steadfast in its commitments to the United Nations. Failing to do so jeopardizes our global leadership and security.
