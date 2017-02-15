Washington state, land of the free

I found the letter published on Feb. 2 by Mary Dalie from Olympia to be incongruent and confusing. She began by stating her understanding of HB1002 and HB1003. Then, transitioning with a quote from Marilyn Frye, comparing the definition of a “parasite” to a human fetus inside a mother’s womb, and accusing “men” of using the “law” to “control” women. Finally, at the end of her submission she indicated “Women will never be free until we are able to have full control over our own reproductive capabilities.”
I feel so very sad for Ms. Dalie and the rest of the “Scary Feminists of Western Washington” who are under the belief they do not have full control over their own reproductive capabilities. If they don’t have control over their bodies, who does?
Do they believe it is their “entitlement” and freedom to exploit (to take selfish or unfair advantage of a person or situation, usually for personal gain) the scroungers (or parasites if you prefer) of our human race? Why target our unborn sisters that do not have a voice of their own? Why not broaden the net of parasites to include: the mentally or medically challenged, the homeless, and people in general (children, teens, young adults, older adults and elderly)?
I stand and shout “All lives matter!” HB1002 and HB1003 will not only save lives, but it will allow all women the opportunity to live full and free lives taking responsibility and control for all aspects of their individual life choices.
