Obama a war-mongering president

Letter writer Anne Holm lauds Barack Obama as being a “peaceful president” while also believing that Donald Trump is a “war-mongering buffoon.” Trump is on his way to proving the veracity of that claim when commandos from a Navy SEAL team carried out an attack against al-Qaeda militants in Yemen on Jan. 29 which resulted in the unjustifiable death of the 8-year-old daughter of U.S. citizen Anwar al-Awlaki.
Trump also wishes to continue and prolong the endless “war on terror” in the Middle East while wanting to make the powerful U.S. military even stronger than it already is. However Ms. Holm errs in her belief that Obama was a peaceful president since, during his reign as commander-in-chief, he ended up dropping bombs and drone missiles upon many innocent people in seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Syria.
The actions of these two bellicose presidents goes a long way in demonstrating that, despite her belief, when it comes to U.S. foreign policy there is very little difference between the Democrats and the Republicans.
