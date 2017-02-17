Wings of Victory would be different

I participated in the women's march that started in front of the World War One Memorial called the Wings of Victory here in Olympia. The statue is a huge bronze sculpture, depicting a soldier from each branch of the military, along with a Red Cross nurse in front of the Greek goddess, Nike, who is sending them off to war. It reminded me that a little more than 100 years ago the U.S. was called to help end a war in Europe and to promote peace among nations.
A statue commissioned based on the political system today would be different. Instead of a winged goddess holding an olive branch, she would be holding a $ sign. The soldiers and nurse depicted in the statue would be in a circle instead of facing east toward Europe. Symbolizing turning our back on the rest of the world and keeping out the poor, the Muslims, the Hispanics, the gays and forgetting that we need to take care not only all the oppressed, but also the planet itself.
The march made me hopeful that there are enough good people around to turn the U.S. back to a kinder world where we can be a beacon of light and justice to all. Where we can be good stewards of the earth and not become isolationists, putting profit above helping others
