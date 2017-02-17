Support and advance solar with HB1048

I support solar and I am encouraging my elected District 35 officials, Sen. Tim Sheldon, Reps. Dan Griffey and Drew MacEwen, to support House Bill 1048 to extend funding for our solar incentive program.
Washington’s 2006 solar bill program is outdated and is actively discouraging investment in solar. HB1048 offers regulatory certainty to keep solar going strong in Washington. This is also a good investment in our local economy because every dollar Washington spends on solar spurs $16-$20 in local economic activity. We make the best solar panels in Washington, and local companies complete the installation.
HB1048 brings us solar now. More than 100 Washington small businesses are in the solar supply chain, supporting 2,200 jobs. We can expand this industry and create more well-paying jobs all over Washington.
Cost: HB1048 gives us five times more “bang for our solar buck.” It will give Washington ~five times more solar power/dollar than our budget is currently paying.
I had a local business (South Sound Solar) install my Washington made solar panels. I am contributing to our local economy and environment while being a visual leader to my community - because solar is the right thing to do.
The time for solar is now, and Washington can make serious clean-energy progress with HB 1048. Let’s not delay our much needed clean energy future. Support HB1048!
