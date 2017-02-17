Lawsuit sets a bad example

It is time for the governor and the attorney general to wake up to reality. They are suing the federal government because they disagree with government policies and executive orders.
The two of them are violating several laws and the U.S. Constitution regarding drugs and the Second Amendment. They are setting a precedent for counties in the state that have a Republican majority to sue the state.
Once you get out of the cities of Seattle and Olympia the majority of counties are controlled by Republicans. It is time for the governor and the AG to be taken to court by the counties of this state unless they drop their fraudulent suit. Perhaps it is time for the coastal cities to withdraw from the US. After all the worst war this country ever fought was the result of Democrat controlled states withdrawing from the Union since they did not want the Republican president who won an election to be the president.
Perhaps the governor and the AG should read up on the U.S. Civil War.
