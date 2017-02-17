Letters to the Editor

February 17, 2017 7:06 PM

Police need to control homeless biohazard problem

Paul Clausen, Olympia

I recently viewed a video of homeless encampments and debris piles in the Indian Creek area along the Woodland trail from Jan 28.

It is a travesty and a danger to our community and health to have human feces and needles strewn everywhere in our watershed. It is the responsibility of the police department to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Olympia. It is literally their job.

These homeless people with all their needless and piles of stolen bicycles and thousand of pounds of garbage need to be dealt with. Somebody was stabbed last year in this same area. This is only one specific area, lets not forget the many other encampments and biohazard problems around Olympia.

I should not have to write this letter. The police need to do their job.

