“So-called,” a badge of courage

President Donald Trump has a whole twitter dictionary of insulting labels for anyone who dissagees with him or crosses him in any way. U.S. District Judge James Robart is a “so-called” judge because he temporarily stopped Trump’s executive order on refugees and people from seven Muslim countries.
The tissue-thin-skinned president also took offense at Meryl Streep, the Oscar winning actress,calling her the “most-overrated actress in Hollywood.” He is never reluctant to say someone is “so-called,” “over-rated “ or a “has-been.” To be attacked by him on twitter has earned the recipient, a badge of courage.
