February 17, 2017 7:08 PM

Washington’s lawsuit is partisan ploy

Lan Phan Jones, Olympia

I am sad to see Attorney General Ferguson and Governor Inslee claim victory about the travel ban. They think thwarting President Trump is a big victory. It is a victory for partisan Democrats, but not for the American people. Judge James Robart's decision put the interests of a few students above the safety of U.S. citizens.

Democrats should stop being obstructionists. It's time to get on with the work of solving our country's problems with immigration, health care, crime, drug-addiction, income-inequality, and unemployment.

