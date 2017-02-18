Liberals and the media running scared

It is becoming quite apparent that the media and the liberal Democrats are running a little scared.
They know that if President Trump is successful with any part of his agenda that they pretty much won't be relevant anymore, if they already aren't.
I can guarantee you that if Clinton had won and made the same proposals and nominated the same candidates to fill the cabinet post, the media would be fawning all over her and think she is the the perfect leader for this country.
Read Bill Clinton's 1995 State of the Union address, especially the part about illegal aliens. It is pretty obvious that the media and the democrats will do everything possible to try to keep the president from succeeding. Our last president did everything in his power to turn us into a third world nation. It is easy to see why the voters wanted a change.
