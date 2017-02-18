Confederacy is a terrorist state

In reply to Steve Rosenoff's letter published Feb. 11. The AG of our state and the review court in San Francisco have ruled in the favor of the constitution. We are still a nation of laws that relies on a system of checks and balances and I remind you that the courts have also ruled that corporations are citizens.
I don’t agree with that ruling, but it still the law of the land. When I volunteered for the military we swore to defend the constitution. When I see a “Confederate banner” to me it identifies an individual that supports human trafficking, racism and armed insurrection against my country. Thanks for flying it and making it easier to identify supporters of terrorist idealism.
