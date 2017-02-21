Open letter to Congressional leaders

Dear Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell,
Donald Trump has shown that he is impulsive, uninformed, vengeful, an unabashed liar, who ignores conventions and is probably insane. So far, he has ruled through unresearched, vague, unconstitutional presidential orders, requiring constant damage-control. He has nominated cabinet members whose past choices show a desire to destroy the government departments they are intended to manage. He has alienated many American demographic groups, the press, as well as international allies. How much more will you accept?
Trump’s cabinet choices show that he wants to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, eliminate Obamacare without a planned alternative, ban abortion, hobble the EPA, muzzle government agencies, eliminate complex and long-negotiated trade deals, privatize education, prisons and anything else, reemphasize oil, sell or exploit public lands, reduce social security, Medicare and Medicaid, eliminate minimum wage and worker protections, stoke bigotry and apparently, ignore facts, science and the national debt. Will any, but 10 percent of Americans, benefit from these policies? No.
Begin the impeachment process of Donald Trump now: The risk of certain calamity isn’t worth getting legislation you want. You can do better. Only you have the power to do this.
Rethink the future you are creating. Fund quality public education, single-payer health care, a clean environment, higher taxes for the wealthy, job training, a liveable minimum wage, social security, and policies that benefit all Americans. If you do this, there will be more Republicans in four years. If not, your party will disappear.
