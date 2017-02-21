Trump voters can pay for wall

A plan to pay for the wall between Mexico and the United States:
President Trump recently suggested that the United States Government pay to have a wall built and that he will get Mexico to repay.
I suggest that each of the citizens who voted for Trump support his recommendation by each sending a donation to The Trump Wall Fund C/O the US Treasury Department. If the 62,979,879 voters each sent in $200, a total of $12,595,975,800 (that's 12 5 billion dollars), would help pay for the cost of the wall.
The wall gets built, if Mexico doesn't repay, then the wall is paid for without increasing the US national debt. Because the landowners in Texas want our country safe from illegal immigrants they will gladly allow the wall to be built on their land bordering Mexico, so the cost of the wall will not be as much as some predict.
Any savings in building the wall should be put in the Social Security Trust Fund.
