A letter to Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Dear Attorney General Bob Ferguson (and the other members of the Washington State Office of the Attorney General),
Thank you.
Thank you for upholding our morals.
Thank you for protecting our values.
Thank you for standing up for what is right.
I was born and raised in Olympia. The Donald Trump election and brief presidency has been difficult for myself and my family, as I am sure it has been for many other Olympians.
Of all the atrocious actions he has committed as president, the Muslim/refugee ban has easily been the most shameful. It violates every aspect of the Constitution and the values upon which the United States was founded. All four of my mother’s grandparents came to the United States within the last 100 years, fleeing Jewish persecution in Eastern Europe. They were refugees and at least one of them snuck into the U.S. illegally. Now our federal government refuses to take in the people whose countries were destroyed with our tax dollars, because of their faith.
The battle is not over. The president and his deplorable cabinet will fight you, but the people of Washington state and the United States owe you their thanks.
