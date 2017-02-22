Free “mail” delivery of ballot

Mr.Kunkel, there are several places that you can drop off your “mail in ballot” that will not cost you the price of a stamp.
In Lacey, there is a drop box outside the post office and another in front of city hall. I am sure there are several others in the county.
The mail in ballot is a convenient courtesy the state provides. I am dismayed by your bullying tactics toward “suing” the attorney general for requiring a stamp. Personally, I do not want to subsidize you with my tax dollar (for the price of a stamp?!) because you don’t want to drop off your completed ballot in a box that I am sure you are driving past numerous times during the voting period.
I also would resent tax payer money being spent by the attorney general to argue the state’s position if you decide to sue because you have decided a postage stamp is a “tax” on voting. Be thankful that you are an American with the right to vote, and cough up the price of a stamp or use one of several options offered to you for voting. Perhaps you will even volunteer at a voting station on election day.
