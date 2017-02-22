Proud to be a Washingtonian

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package Pause

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law