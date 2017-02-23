I'm ashamed to see America separated

I’m an intelligent,college educated family man. I came to the United States from Ireland when I was still a teen. I have learned much as far as the U.S. and its citizens and have always seen Americans stand for and back their elected officials, especially their president. But in the most recent election, Hillary Clinton, along with many American voters stated they would back the winner, whoever it was, but of course hoping whoever they voted for to win.
But since President Trump took office, I see the exact opposite. We have an America separated. What happened to “United we stand,divided we fall”? I see a divided America. I see protests and marches. At the rate I see America falling, soon the United States of America will become fair game to any and all terrorist groups out there.
As I was not born an American, I really feel sorry for this country and feel ashamed that Americans would rather watch America fall (as it is surely doing now) instead of standing strong and being the country it always has been in the past. I’m not saying everyone should love whoever is elected as this nations president — or to hate them — but to stand together as Americans and as one against all who are against what America has always stood for. And hopefully always will.
