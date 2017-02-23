America’s meddling creates refugees

People aren’t born refugees. They are made refugees.
Let’s stop making refugees. Let’s stop supporting and starting foreign wars.
The Iraq war created millions of Iraqi refugees and totally destabilized the region. The refugee-creating conditions in many of the so-called banned Muslim-majority nations are the result of American military violence.
The first al-Qaida cell in Iraqi history formed in response to the occupation, later merging with forces in Syria to form the terrorist group ISIS. Ban war, not refugees.
