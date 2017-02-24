Bravo to our government at work

About 50 Panorama residents met for coffee and discussion. Topics turned to all the chaos, uncertainty, and missteps of the new administration. So much negativity provides ample fodder for discussion. Conversation turned to the travel ban and the Ninth Circuit Court findings.
We realized that, amidst all this disorder, we were witnessing government working right; and our state is at the center of it! Judge Robart, Attorney General Ferguson and Solicitor General Purcell were actually doing their jobs — defending and protecting the Constitution. We are proud to be residents and voters in Washington, and even prouder of our state’s brave elected and appointed officials. It took guts to do what they did! They fought for what they thought was right, in spite of threats and name-calling. They fought the good fight, for the right reasons, and the three Ninth Circuit Court Judges agreed.
They rejected the fear-mongering that appears to be a heavy weapon the new administration likes to wield. The United States was founded upon the ideals of freedom of religion and speech, welcoming immigrants, and a system of checks and balances. It doesn’t always work perfectly, but when you witness actions such as these you can say, “Yes, it really does work!” As Lady Liberty said, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
