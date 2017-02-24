Letters to the Editor

February 24, 2017 7:01 PM

Hold president to his goals

Michael McGrath, Lacey

On Jan. 16, Donald Trump wrote, “The United States of America is a land of laws, and Americans value the rule of law above all.” Why, then, has our Congress allowed the president and the executive branch to take on near dictatorial power?

What is needed in Washington is a president who will rein in the executive branch and work with Congress to make sure the legislative branch does its job.

Donald Trump has stated that these are his purposes and goals. I sincerely hope and pray that he will achieve them.

