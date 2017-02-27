Carbon tax proposal is reasonable

The Climate Leadership Council’s proposed carbon tax and dividend is legislation that Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, and folks concerned about climate change can support.
Thanks to The Olympian for supporting the idea of keeping fossil fuels in the ground. A fee on carbon, as our friends in British Columbia have found, is a good way to start making that happen. And the plan is kept revenue neutral by returning the funds accumulated to American households. Citizen’s Climate Lobby has been supporting a similar bill.
Congress should take up this legislation, as it will have bi-partisan support.
