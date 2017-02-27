Letters to the Editor

February 27, 2017 6:33 PM

Carbon tax proposal is reasonable

Chris Peterson, Olympia

The Climate Leadership Council’s proposed carbon tax and dividend is legislation that Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, and folks concerned about climate change can support.

Thanks to The Olympian for supporting the idea of keeping fossil fuels in the ground. A fee on carbon, as our friends in British Columbia have found, is a good way to start making that happen. And the plan is kept revenue neutral by returning the funds accumulated to American households. Citizen’s Climate Lobby has been supporting a similar bill.

Congress should take up this legislation, as it will have bi-partisan support.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos