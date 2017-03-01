Like 1930s and '40s Germany

Increased militarism. Increased isolationism. “Make-the-country-great” slogans. Warped leader. Best-selling books and media overload. Attitudes toward population segments well-known prior to taking office.
With excited screaming and raised arms, voted in anyway — by nefarious means. Advisers chosen for loyalty. Families rent asunder with deportations and forced removal of those deemed undesirable. Secrecy at top echelons.
Free press, independent judiciary, separation of church and state, all in jeopardy. 1930s and ’40s Germany. 2017 United States. Sixty million killed in World War II — starved, tortured, poisoned, diseased, drowned, gassed, bombed, shot. Now — institutional, scientific, environmental protections at risk.
Yes, we “liberals” are worried, as everyone should be.
