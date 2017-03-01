Climate change is not a partisan issue

I was most pleased to see the Olympian editorial about a conservative plan for a climate tax.
I hope they will form a bi-partisan caucus to draft legislation. Actions to address climate change should never be based on politics. Everyone is affected by the changing climate.
The idea of a tax or fee placed on carbon at its source is a good one. What happens to the monies collected, whether it is distributed equally to taxpayers or used to develop a cleaner transportation system, or to retrain people currently employed by the fossil fuel industry will be open for debate. We should just not take too long about it. There is no time left to waste.
