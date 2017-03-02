Majority of state is Democratic

David Koch’s letter of Feb.18 rails against Gov. Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson for suing the federal government over Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries. This, he claims, is over the objections of the majority of the state’s counties that are primarily Republican. Too bad. He conveniently overlooks the fact that the majority of the state’s voters elected both officials to represent them.
Not too long ago, then-Attorney General Rob McKenna, a Republican, took it upon himself to sue the Obama administration over the implementation of the Affordable Care Act despite the objections of the governor and the majority of Washington state voters. He didn’t care. Supporting team-Republican took precedent over what was (and still is) best for our state and nation. Mr. Koch apparently believes team-Republican still takes precedent over the majority view. Bottom-line, Trump is a minority president, having lost the popular vote by close to three million votes, with a current approval rating somewhere in the 30th percentile.
Koch also claims Inslee and Ferguson are violating several laws and the Second Amendment over drugs and guns, but where’s his outrage over Trump’s violation of the First Amendment? FYI, Mr. Koch, that’s the one that protects religious freedom, Christianity and Islam included. It prevents the government and its citizens from discriminating on the basis of either, despite the fact that people identifying with both religions have committed terrorist acts on U.S. soil.
Comments