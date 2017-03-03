It's time to reclaim liberty

It’s Time
Assuming we do not obliterate
Our lovely land and all that we hold dear,
How might we hallow and re-consecrate
Community, the antidote for fear,
Re- energize diverse and decent clans
Who’ve been afraid far, far too long
Of presidential bluster, threats, and plans,
Distortions, now alt-facts, most often wrong.
It’s time. It’s time resistance took new forms;
It’s time for factions, once opposed, to meld,
For women, men, yes all, to forge reforms,
For conscientious citizens to weld
The fissures in our shattered, stricken world,
Reclaim the liberty our sloth imperils.
Comments