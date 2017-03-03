Letters to the Editor

March 3, 2017 6:17 PM

It's time to reclaim liberty

Don Foran, Olympia

It’s Time

Assuming we do not obliterate

Our lovely land and all that we hold dear,

How might we hallow and re-consecrate

Community, the antidote for fear,

Re- energize diverse and decent clans

Who’ve been afraid far, far too long

Of presidential bluster, threats, and plans,

Distortions, now alt-facts, most often wrong.

It’s time. It’s time resistance took new forms;

It’s time for factions, once opposed, to meld,

For women, men, yes all, to forge reforms,

For conscientious citizens to weld

The fissures in our shattered, stricken world,

Reclaim the liberty our sloth imperils.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos