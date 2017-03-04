Port's economic model questioned

It breaks my heart to see what goes on in the name of commerce at our own Port of Olympia.
I want to emphasize it is ours, since we prop up their business model to the annual tune of $5 million with our tax dollars. I don’t mind their real estate ventures, or the pleasure boat marina, but what really pains me is that pile of logs spread all over the Port peninsula.
Why? Because it is a triple affront to my values. First those logs were trees that were growing and absorbing carbon, and creating habitat, and all that is laid to waste with clear cutting our forests. Next the fact that those logs are shipped over seas, and so no “value added” and “job added” to the equation, says we are a raw resource exporter.Generally that is a poor business model.
Then there is the issue of logs spread out over valuable real estate. Just imagine what it could mean to Olympia to have use of those acres? I’m a business woman. I believe in “highest and best use” of our lands. Parking logs on valuable real estate doesn’t cut it.
We are fortunate to have one port commissioner who is ready to question this business model. But we need two to make the changes necessary for a port that reflects the values of Olympia today.
