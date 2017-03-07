Letters caught my attention

Two letters in Saturday Feb. 18’s Olympian caught my attention. One states, “It is time for the governor and the AG to be taken to court by the counties of this state unless they drop their fraudulent suit.” Their suit has been upheld by a Bush appointed federal judge and unanimously by the Ninth District Federal Appeals Court. That is fraudulent?
A second letter states, “Democrats should stop being obstructionists.” Boy oh boy that is interesting. Trump has been president for about 30 days and we have just had eight years of Mitch McConnell implementing his goal, stated the day after Obama’s 2009 inauguration, “Our top priority is to make Barack Obama a one-term president.” Is that an example of getting “on with the work of solving our countries problems….”?
