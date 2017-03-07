Letters to the Editor

March 7, 2017 6:34 PM

What's the point of investigation?

Peter Aitken, Tumwater

So, Chaffetz wants to prosecute the person who set up Hillary Clinton’s email account. She didn’t win the election, sob, and has been incredibly classy in not whining or responding in any way. Why is Chaffetz spending our tax dollars to “ beat a dead horse”? If I recall correctly during one of the insanely many Benghazi hearings,Hillary said, At this point what does it matter?

I agree totally. I’m not saying that wasn’t a tragedy, but it’s not like Hillary actually held the embassy door open for the terrorists.

On the other hand, there are many, many other way more important things to investigate. I don’t know where to start. Maybe that’s Chaffetz’s problem, but somehow I doubt it.

Letters to the Editor

