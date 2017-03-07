City Council failed to get feedback

Why did the City Council not conduct a Survey Monkey survey before unilaterally declaring the city a “sanctuary city”?
In his reply to me when I expressed my concern via email to all the council about this unilateral council action, the Mayor Pro Tem suggested to me that (paraphrase) “ survey tools are expensive” and that “I should conduct my own survey and inform the council of its results” and that he would “be interested to see the outcome.”
In other words, I should do due diligence for the Council on this matter.
Note: Survey Monkey is $350 dollars a year with unlimited responses, obviously not too expensive to use for the parking survey or (as in the past) the parks survey, etc.
I guess I just wish the Council would simply proclaim publicly their alt-left bias. At least I wouldn’t feel that I wasn’t simply being offered excuses for inexcusable arrogance. This is a classic example of the tyranny of the left (well, for now, anyway).
