Make America great wish list

I want:
Civil rights, not prohibitions dictated by any religion rescinding my rights.
Clean air, water, and an earth not poisoned by fracking.
Wild land held for posterity not given to corporations.
The right to free speech and access to a free press.
Fair and unimpeded elections with no gerrymandering.
Governmental support for clean energy and job training for those needing jobs in it.
The super rich paying taxes and stripped of their illegal trusts advancing their corporate bottom line or religious agendas.
Republicans to get off the take and do a day’s work and Democrats to start fighting for what’s right.
I want the best interest of the people not the whims of the president, his relations or friends.
More Love and less hate.
I do not want Gorsuch for Supreme Court advancing corporate greed over people’s needs in spite of TV ads.
What do you want?
