Discrimination not trait of a patriot

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

5:23 Wolf Haven Stories Come Alive in New Book

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?