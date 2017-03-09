Discrimination not trait of a patriot

Those who would discriminate, or support discrimination, against people based on race, religion, ethnicity, culture or sexual orientation, are not American patriots, but exactly the opposite.
America’s strength and beauty is a result of the mixture of hardworking, intelligent people who have populated and built our country over the past several hundred years. It is ironic that, while the word “immigrant” seems to have taken on a negative connotation lately, with the possible exception of 100 percent Native Americans, all of us have immigrants in our family histories.
All of us are immigrants, or children of immigrants. Those who advocate fear, suspicion and hatred are trying to push us backward. We need to continue to move forward toward further greatness.
