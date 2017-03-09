Press freedom, judicial independence under assault

This in not a drill.
The Trump White House has in recent weeks implied lack of legitimacy of courts that reviewed the constitutionality of some of its policies. Now the White House has excluded from White House press briefings reporters who represent major, widely respected news organizations like CNN and the BBC.
A truthfully and well-informed citizenry is a premise for any functioning democracy. For that simple reason the Trump administration’s moves to pick and choose which reporters and media organizations get to be at White House press briefings cannot be tolerated by Congress. This is not a matter of party loyalty or political affiliation, but a moment when every US representative and senator must simply draw a clear line in the sand and stand up for our democracy.
It is at risk.
The legitimacy and independence of our judiciary is similarly at the core of our system of government and must be similarly and unconditionally defended by all members of congress. In light of recent Trump administration’s moves to cherry-pick press representatives for White House briefings and to question the legitimacy of judges and their role, it is now the duty of all citizens to hold the White House and all members of congress responsible for a free press and judicial independence and legitimacy.
Please call your senators and representatives at the House. Tell them that it is time to defend the rule of law and your right to know what your government is up to.
