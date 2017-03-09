Ashamed to see America separated

In reference to letter writer Kevin O’Neal, I believe that Trump was sent to us as a teacher.
“The People” of the USA, are in a process of self-actualization. This higher psychological process, is occurring with many people in America and around the world. Having met our basic needs, we have time to explore our higher purpose.
“The People” are taking in what is occurring in their country and world, and speaking out about how they feel. We had a similar growth spirit in the 1960’s. “The People” will continue to speak out until they shift into a higher evolution. Stay positive and evolve as a member of “The People”.
You may start to hear the word “patriot”, as “The People” evolve.
Comments