Press deserves support, sympathy

Pity the poor press (media)! Now dubbed “The Enemy of the People,” it appears that all entities reporting on the president find themselves between a rock and a hard place.
The problem: covering, fairly, someone with such a loose grip on truth and reality that much of the coverage involves “fact-checking” just to provide a coherent and accurate accounting of the president’s latest utterance.
His recent address to CPAC contained no fewer than nine (count ‘em) questionable assertions, if not outright untruths. To decline to monitor Mr.Trump’s wilder flights from reality would be to usher the electorate into his world of make-believe where all manner of weirdness resides. While the press is not perfect-who is?-I continue to rely on it for the preservation of my sanity in the midst of Trump World.
