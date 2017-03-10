County voters made a mistake

Fellow voters, it appears we made a terrible mistake when we elected the current trio of Thurston County Commissioners. People are always complaining about how screwed up the justice system around here is today. I hate to say it, but things just got worse.
The commissioners have just asked for Daryl Rodrigues’ resignation as public defense director. Anyone who has ever worked with or spent even a little bit of time with Daryl knows how hard he works and what a magnificent job he has done since he took over the public defender’s job in our county. What a loss to our community his presence will be.
I wish Daryl well in whatever endeavor he chooses for the future. I only wish it was going to be here in our community.
Too bad we can’t get rid of our new commissioners so easily. We need to vote in better candidates next time.
