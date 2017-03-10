Protests for homeless, not immigrants

Does it seem strange to anyone that for the last ten years there has been no marches or protests over the homeless plight that is in in every U.S. city?
Children are sleeping in cars, in the streets and under bridges. What about the veterans standing on street corners asking for assistance!
But, let one word be voiced about immigration and all the liberals are up in arms. Most immigrants that are wanting to come to this country,can not afford to live here without subsidy from the government. Thus, taking away funds from Americans in need.
Why are these immigrants not doing something to better their needs in their own countries,instead of leaving for a sanctuary city country?
We know that our forefathers had to fight like hell to make America survive.
