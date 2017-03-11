Time for the media to be honest

You, yes YOU, the media, both liberal and conservative. ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, Brietbart, Politico, The Hill, MSNBC, CNN. All of you. You are so darn concerned with ratings and advertising revenue that you spin, obfuscate, omit critical details that would otherwise provide a balance.
You don’t include a semblance of historical perspective. It’s long past the time for you to tell objective truth via intellectual honesty, which means including all relevant information in your reporting. It’s not honest to omit important facts that don’t fit your storyline.
You are tearing this country apart! It’s your fault. Quit trying to divide us with failed attempts to improve your ratings by pandering to certain groups. Most people can see through political and ideological bias. Start providing objective, balanced and complete reporting and you might survive.
